Mackenzie reflects on 'tumultuous' times as he steps down from council

Two-term Newcastle Greens councillor John Mackenzie has reflected on both the proud and disappointing moments from his time on council after announcing he would not re-contest the next election.
Cr Mackenzie reflected on challenges of the past two council terms, which he described as "tumultuous at times". He said there were "many factors" that contributed to not running again, but the politics that had played out in the council chamber had been "demotivating at times".
The Ward 1 councillor said it was "bittersweet" to be stepping away from local government in September after seven years on Newcastle council.
"I feel like I've made some really important contributions to the city which has been a real honour and a privilege," he said.
"In particular our new environmental strategy, our work on climate action, the new approach to urban renewal in the city, cycleways.
"I feel really proud of the way that I've helped to make the city a better place, but I think at a certain point it is time to make way for the next generation.
"You don't want to find yourself becoming a professional politician and I think a good house guest doesn't wait to be asked to leave. I think that now is the right time especially given that we've got such an exciting group of candidates coming through."
He also touched on some of the lower points of his time on council, including the management of the city's pools. The issue was delegated to the council CEO due to Labor councillors declaring conflicts of interest in the matter after a public stoush with Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery, meaning a quorum of councillors could not be reached.
"There have been situations where I feel like we've really not focused in on what people want councils to do which is to make sure that we're delivering for the local community and they've been some great moments of disappointment for me," he said.
"The fact that we were never able to debate the issue of the pools privatisation I think is a real black mark against my time.
"I think we should have at least had the opportunity to debate that and I think times like those when the politics overcome the capacity to deliver public service is a great disappointment.
"But in amongst that, we've had moments when we have been able to deliver really good outcomes for the city.
"I would have liked to have seen the sand on Stockton Beach and I would have liked to have seen the Richmond Vale Rail Trail complete but I'll get the luxury of being on the outside seeing them come to bear and know that I played at least some role in delivering those things."
However Cr Mackenzie, who contested the seat of Newcastle at the 2023 state election and ran for lord mayor in 2021, did not rule out another tilt at politics.
"Anything's possible," he said.
"I think my time on council has come to to a natural conclusion and it's very exciting for me to be able to leave on my own terms."
