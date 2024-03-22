GRNSW commences state-wide consultation tour

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) is set to embark on one of its most important projects in recent times, a state-wide tour to consult and engage with participants and stakeholders on the future of the sport.
GRNSW chairman Adam Casselden and CEO Rob Macaulay will criss-cross NSW over the next seven weeks.
The stakeholder consultation program begins at Grafton on March 24. Similar events will follow at Richmond (April 19), Goulburn (April 19), Wagga (May 3), Dubbo (May 4) and Tamworth (May 11).
The tour was planned after GRNSW board members and senior management concluded its strategy day.
"I am determined that we will be the best animal racing jurisdiction in the world," said Mr Casselden.
"We must be the gold standard - the best in track safety, the best in animal welfare, the best in rehoming, the best for participants, the best for our fans, and the best product for our bookmaking partners."
"This is an exciting time for greyhound racing in NSW with more races than ever before, more prizemoney than ever, better industry rehoming numbers than ever and fewer track deaths than ever," said Mr Macaulay.
"But we want to get better and better every day, and listening to participants and working on their good ideas is part of that. Now it's time to work together to make other improvements across the board, and we're looking forward to that. That's what we're about: constant improvement.
"We have had some enormous successes over the past few years, and we are all determined to grow this sport through excellence. Together, everything is possible.
"I am encouraging everyone to come along to these consultation sessions. We want participants and stakeholders to give us feedback on all topics, but in particular we are seeking good ideas and feedback on tracks, track safety, rehoming, injury treatment, grading and programming. We have embarked on a further wagering optimisation program to grow revenues and fund our pursuit of excellence."
Two themes which are expected to feature prominently on the tour are tracks, construction and upgrades, and talk of rationalisation, and transitioning retired greyhounds to pet life.
"Participants and Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) and the entire education, rehoming and welfare team have never worked better together or achieved better results," Mr Macaulay said.
"As an industry, we can all be enormously proud of the results that are being achieved, and this year in NSW we are on target to establish new benchmarks of excellence.
"It is only over the past year that we have access to eTrac technology (implemented by GWIC) to verify where our retired greyhounds go. That means for the first time ever the industry can report the most transparent and accurate data in its history in relation to retired greyhounds.
"Combined, as an industry, more than 3,000 retired NSW greyhounds will transition into pet life this financial year and it is a tremendous story of achievement. This is the entire industry working together."
Mr Macaulay also intends to engage on any suggested improvements to the Greyhound Care Scheme 2.0. Since its inception on July 1 last year, the program has reduced on-track euthanasia by a staggering 60 per cent.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
