Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

GRNSW commences state-wide consultation tour

By Michael Cowley
March 22 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay with Minnie Finn and Entains executive director, stakeholder engagement Karl deKroo at last year's Ladbrokes 715. Picture supplied
GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay with Minnie Finn and Entains executive director, stakeholder engagement Karl deKroo at last year's Ladbrokes 715. Picture supplied

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) is set to embark on one of its most important projects in recent times, a state-wide tour to consult and engage with participants and stakeholders on the future of the sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.