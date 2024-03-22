Greyhound news from around the NSW regions, March 23

Forget the bunny, Easter is going to be big for greyhounds
A big few weeks awaits the greyhound industry in NSW, both on and off the racetrack, with its racing and retired athletes.
The Sydney Royal Easter Show begins on March 22 and once again the team from Greyhounds As Pets will be a highlight.
The GAP stand is a past winner of the Pet Pavilion's Gold Commercial Exhibitor Award, and has been very popular, with attendees keen to pat greyhounds and learn more about their suitability as pets.
An added attraction this year - in addition to the loveable greyhounds and GAP staff who will be ready to answer questions - is the chance to win GAP merchandise by playing a new claw machine.
The Royal Easter Show runs until April 2 and the GAP team will be there every day from 9am to 7.30pm.
Straight after, the GAP team will be busy preparing for their biggest event of the year, National Adoption Day on April 14. The day will be held at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney's Moore Park, from 10am until 4pm, with lots of activities for everyone.
A perfect day for families, around 40 greyhounds will be on site on the day, each available for fostering or adoption.
There will also be dog training demonstrations from renowned trainer Steve Austin, market stalls, a face painter, a dog show featuring the cutest puppy, dog fancy dress and best in show, children's entertainment and the popular doggy gelato.
Easter Egg
While there's plenty happening off the track, there is just as much activity on the track.
Steeped in tradition, the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg series begins on Easter Saturday, March 30, at Wentworth Park, and runs across three consecutive Saturdays, with the $350,000 to the winner final on April 13.
The Golden Easter Egg is the highlight but there are also several accompanying feature events staged during the three weeks, including the $75,000 to the winner Farrell's Association Cup, the $40,000 to the winner Simply Limelight New Sensation (sponsored by trainer Peter Rodgers, and named after his 2023 Easter Egg winner), and the $25,000 Magic Maiden and Ausure Ultra Sense.
Appin upgrade
In conjunction with the Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers Association, GRNSW has recently completed work at the Appin racetrack south of Sydney so that the venue can be used if required during natural disasters.
The Appin facility, which has been used many times in the past to provide housing for animals with bushfires raging around the southern regions, now has completed accommodation not only for dogs, but for humans who may need to evacuate their properties in an emergency.
Appin was once a regular racing venue every Saturday morning and afternoon, and the track is still in use as a trialling facility.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
