Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Profile

The lessons learnt from 40 joyous years at the head of the class

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
March 21 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Lambton Primary School teacher Suellen Hall has been teaching in the Hunter for 40 years. She has a passion for education and the creative arts. Inset pictures show Ms Hall with her father, Merv Hall, at age 21, as well as her larger-than-life persona at school, and her cast portrait from her roles with the Newcastle Theatre Company.
New Lambton Primary School teacher Suellen Hall has been teaching in the Hunter for 40 years. She has a passion for education and the creative arts. Inset pictures show Ms Hall with her father, Merv Hall, at age 21, as well as her larger-than-life persona at school, and her cast portrait from her roles with the Newcastle Theatre Company.

Suellen Hall was destined to become a teacher. It was in her DNA. Her father, Merv Hall, was a renowned Hunter educator, the longest-living principal of Newcastle East Public School, and the apple of his daughter's eye. The two were inseparable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.