Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Topics

Two hunter legends attended the same New Lambton Boys Primary classroom and Scouts troop

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
March 8 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Lambton's first Scouts troop, which included the man who would go on to become the world's fastest man on water Ken Warby (fourth from left in back row) and Newcastle Knights founding father Leigh Maughan (fourth from left in front row).
New Lambton's first Scouts troop, which included the man who would go on to become the world's fastest man on water Ken Warby (fourth from left in back row) and Newcastle Knights founding father Leigh Maughan (fourth from left in front row).

Tucked away in a quiet place in Doug Thornton's archives was a curious piece of history: a Newcastle Rugby League program from a game on Saturday, July 28, 1973, between Central-Charlestown and the Northern Suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.