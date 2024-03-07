Two hunter legends attended the same New Lambton Boys Primary classroom and Scouts troop

Northern had a record of 14 premierships and eight minor premierships since the inaugural competition in 1910 through to 1967. A few years later, the club would go on to win a 15th premiership in 1979, but in the middle of the '73 season, they were outdone by Central in an 18-11 defeat. Mr Thornton remembers refereeing that game. He pulled the final score from a scrapbook he kept from his 25 years on the whistle from 1963 until he retired from the sport at 50 in 1988.