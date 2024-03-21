Seven Days in League: It's a fine line between pleasure and Payne

Spencer Leniu has copped eight weeks in the naughty corner for referring to Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam as a "monkey", even though Roosters officials insist the trash-talking prop is not a racist, just a bit of a dumbo. Meanwhile, all manner of high-profile supporters are of the opinion that, even if it is proven in court that Matildas skipper Sam Kerr called a London policeman a "stupid white bastard", it does not constitute a racist slur.