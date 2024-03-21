Snowden colt fires; Singleton eyes another qualifier; plus trots and dogs

Trainer Peter Snowden expects Fearless to learn and improve off his breakthrough win at Newcastle when he contests the $2 million Sires Produce Stakes at Randwick on April 6.
The Pierata colt, a $220,000 yearling buy, was the star attraction at Newcastle Racecourse on Thursday and was sent out a $1.24 favourite in the 1200m 2YO maiden.
It was Fearless' first race outside of stakes company after starting with a fourth in the group 3 Breeders' Plate at Randwick, second in the group 3 Canonbury Stakes at Rosehill and sixth in the group 1 Blue Diamond at Caulfield.
The $42,000, seven-horse race on Thursday was a sharp drop in class but Fearless was made to work. After jumping well, Fearless was taken to a sit outside leader Indecisive by jockey Tommy Berry before taking the lead halfway down the straight. John O'Shea-trained Blue Vein challenged but Fearless lifted for a 1.15-length win.
Snowden was pleased to get the victory any way he could with Fearless, which had made ground from well back in previous starts.
"It really wasn't how we wanted it but these sort of races, you've just got to do what you have to to win, and that's what he did today," Snowden said.
"He got a bit keen early but he trucked up nice and his sectionals were good - 33.9 the last 600, that's a good time for him and shows his class. But no doubt, proper run races, truer speed, you'll see a better horse again.
"That's the first time he's been in front, so not sure what to do now, but he'll learn a lot from today. He was here for a reason and no doubt he'll take good improvement from that."
Berry said the colt was right on target for the Sires and was a lovely horse. Fearless was an $11 TAB chance for the group 1.
Zac Wadick took riding honours on the day with wins aboard Michael Freedman-trained Rattle And Hum and Brad Widdup's Left Field.
Scone trainer Scott Singleton has a good feeling about Melody Again after making gear changes for a return to her home track for the Country Championships (1400m) Northern wildcard on Friday.
Singleton has Russley Crown in the $1 million final at Randwick on April 6 after his win in the Hunter-North West qualifier at Tamworth and he will seek a second starter with Melody Again ($11) and One Beat No Beat ($13). The winner on Friday makes the decider.
Melody Again was a $7.50 chance at Tamworth but she finished 12th after a wayward run from gate 12. The mare returns with a better draw in eight for the wildcard, where she will have the blinkers off and crossover noseband on.
She has won twice and placed second across three starts at Scone and Singleton expected an improved effort.
"[Belvedere Boys] will be hard to beat but I'm pretty sure that if Melody Again gets the right run, she's capable of winning," Singleton said.
"She's had a prep where not a lot has gone right and she's did a lot wrong herself the other day and got sent back to the trials.
"She got caught deep and ran off the track badly at Tamworth. Obviously her manners weren't great but she's a big mare and it's the smallest track she's been to. With the blinkers, she panicked and locked her jaw. A couple of gear changes for tomorrow, a good draw. I've got a good feeling."
One Beat No Beat was an emergency at Tamworth but finished second in another race that day.
"She's a nice filly but she's only three, so she's probably getting there a bit early."
"But I always thought she would end up handy enough. For this grade, it's just whether it's a bit early for her, against those older geldings and seasoned horses.
"She hasn't draw a gate this prep, so that's a good draw for her in [six]."
Meanwhile, he said Russley Crown was shaping up well for the final.
"We'll probably only give him a jump out at home," he said of preparations.
"He was first-up at Tamworth and he's come on nicely from that run. He's a horse that doesn't necessarily need recent runs going into anything."
Michael Formosa will rely on better luck from a poor draw with Ultimate Cruza in the Gold Crown heats on Friday night after missing out on Gold Tiara final spot at Bathurst.
The Ellalong trainer-driver started his Bathurst campaign on Wednesday with Syncopated Shuffle finishing equal fourth in her heats of the group 1 2YO fillies series.
The 2YO colts and geldings hit the track on Friday night. Formosa has Tommy Reay Sapling Memorial winner Ultimate Cruza from the inside of the second line in heat five and Ultimate Empire in gate five in heat six.
Formosa was ruing a tricky draw for Ultimate Cruza, which will need luck in running to make the final with a win or one of the four fastest seconds.
"He's not too bad," Formosa said. "He probably hasn't settled in the best here. He's just a little bit on edge, being a colt away from home.
"It will be hard from that draw to even qualify. I had one last night who ran fourth and her personal time was faster than four or five who made the final."
On Ultimate Empire, he said: "He was probably the best of all my two-year-olds to start with, but he's going through a growing stage and probably needs gelding."
In the Tiara heats, Keith McDeed-trained Sensationalize won while Michael Elder's Spicyshannon qualified with a close second.
Newcastle has an eight-race card on the night.
Bellbird trainer Ben Sweetman is confident Here We Go can provide him a first Wentworth Park winner with a strong start on Friday night.
Sweetman has had 104 victories across NSW but is yet to breakthrough at headquarters, where he has had four placings from 20 starters.
He makes a rare trip to the track after Here We Go broke his maiden at his fourth attempt last start at The Gardens on March 16.
The son of Fernando Bale and Keydra raced to the front from box four and recorded a 4.75-length win in a smart time of 29.7 seconds.
He has a middle box again, in five, for a one-win 5th grade race over 520m on Friday night and Sweetman was hoping for a similar performance.
"He's got his fair share of ability," Sweetman said. "I'm a bit disappointed with the draw but what do you do? But if he steps good, he should be pretty hard to beat.
"My only concern is he hasn't been there before, which is always a big worry, but he's a mad railer so I wouldn't think getting around the track is any concern. It's just how he steps. He can be hit and miss.
"He was always naturally a really good box dog, but then for a couple of weeks in the maiden series at The Gardens, he totally got it wrong. Since then he's been back to his usual self."
The Gardens have a 12-race program on Friday from 2.32pm.
Sweetman has a starter, Journey, there at Saturday night's meeting.
"He won on debut but he's just cried out for more ground from day one, so he gets his chance over 600m," he said.
