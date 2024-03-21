Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Snowden colt fires; Singleton eyes another qualifier; plus trots and dogs

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 21 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Lorimer

Trainer Peter Snowden expects Fearless to learn and improve off his breakthrough win at Newcastle when he contests the $2 million Sires Produce Stakes at Randwick on April 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.