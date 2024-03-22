'Everything you want out of a front-rower': NSW Country spots up for grabs

JAMES Taylor does "everything you want out of a front-rower".
That's why Rebels coach Garth Brennan reckons the Newcastle representative prop has put himself in the selection frame for higher honours in 2024.
Sunday's championship final between trophy holders the Rebels and Monaro at Cessnock Sportsground (2pm) marks the last chance for players to put up their hand for a NSW Country jersey.
"James Taylor is one of the best front-rowers, not just in the Newcastle competition but NSW Country by a long way," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's been great for us. He plays big minutes, he's tough and finds his front. He does everything you want out of a front-rower.
"Unfortunately he missed out last year, but I'd be very disappointed if he doesn't jag a spot in that squad somewhere this year."
Brennan says there's been "a bit of player turnover" in relation to this year's knockout tournament with the likes of James Bradley and Gary Anderson now progressing to NSW Cup at the Knights.
"That's opened up a few spots," Brennan said.
Current players from the Rebels who featured in last year's Country v City clash were: captain Chad O'Donnell, fullback Cameron Anderson, hooker Luke Huth, prop Jayden Butterfield, second-rower Lincoln Smith and lock Ben Stone.
This year's NSW Rugby League fixture is scheduled for May 18-19.
Brennan adds: "it comes down to the result [of final] as well. The team who wins probably gets the majority of players in. That's usually how it happens".
Ten of Newcastle's players are backing up from last year's NSW Country Championships title, also including Lewis Hamilton, Ryan Glanville and Jack Welsh.
Meanwhile, Newcastle Rugby League unveiled a new logo at their season launch on Friday.
