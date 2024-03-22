Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Everything you want out of a front-rower': NSW Country spots up for grabs

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels prop James Taylor playing last weekend. Picture by Dynamic Sports Photography
Rebels prop James Taylor playing last weekend. Picture by Dynamic Sports Photography

JAMES Taylor does "everything you want out of a front-rower".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.