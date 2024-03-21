Ferguson racing fitness clock as Rebels eye back-to-back NSW Country titles

REBELS representative coach Garth Brennan remains unsure if Blake Ferguson will feature in Sunday's NSW Country Championship decider with Peter Mata'utia waiting in the wings.
Ferguson (foot) likely undergoes a fitness test at Friday night's captain's run, having missed training earlier this week ahead of a title clash between Newcastle and Monaro at Cessnock Sportsground (2pm).
The former NRL, NSW and Australian player has lined up at centre in the opening two rounds, including last weekend's 52-0 victory over Northern Tigers in the semi.
"There's a bit of a question mark over Fergy [Ferguson]. He didn't train last night, bit of a foot issue," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald.
"So if he's no good Pete Mata'utia comes in, but we probably won't know until the captain's run on Friday."
Outside that potential change, Brennan hopes the starting side stays the same with Rebels hooker Luke Huth completing an opposed session against the Knights (NSW Cup) on Wednesday.
Peni Terepo drops off the bench but a replacement has yet to be finalised.
Mitch Black got called up round one while Matt Moon was 18th man on Sunday. Dylan Phythian (concussion) and Nick Ritter (calf) have been unavailable.
NEWCASTLE: Cameron Anderson, Honeti Tuha, Matt Soper-Lawler, Blake Ferguson, William Nieuwenhuise, Chad O'Donnell (c), Will Smith, Jayden Butterfield, Luke Huth, James Taylor, Lewis Hamilton, Lincoln Smith, Ben Stone, Ryan Glanville, Jack Welsh, Liam Wiscombe.
