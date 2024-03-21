Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ferguson racing fitness clock as Rebels eye back-to-back NSW Country titles

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 21 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Ferguson playing for the Newcastle Rebels last weekend. Picture by Dynamic Sports Photography
Blake Ferguson playing for the Newcastle Rebels last weekend. Picture by Dynamic Sports Photography

REBELS representative coach Garth Brennan remains unsure if Blake Ferguson will feature in Sunday's NSW Country Championship decider with Peter Mata'utia waiting in the wings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.