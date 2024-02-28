Mata'utia part of sidelined Rebels representative crew for NSW Country opener

HIGH-PROFILE recruit Peter Mata'utia will be one of several Rebels players sidelined when Newcastle opens a NSW Country Championship title defence this weekend.
Mata'utia (foot), a former NRL and English Super League player now at Lakes, and pivot Sam Clune (back) are both injured and won't line-up against Central Coast at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday (12pm) while outside back Matt Soper-Lawler is unavailable overseas.
Rebels fullback Cameron Anderson and versatile forward Nick Ritter will each undergo fitness tests for hamstrings at training on Thursday before taking part in round one of the 2024 campaign.
Newcastle representative coach Garth Brennan, previously an NRL mentor with Gold Coast, has been piecing the selection jigsaw together over the last month and likely names an all-star centre pairing of Blake Ferguson and Will Smith.
"We've got a couple of injury concerns we've got to get through," Brennan told the Newcastle Herald.
"Peter Mata'utia won't play because of an issue with his foot and Sam Clune is out ... but we've prepared well and ready to go for Saturday."
Brennan says Smith would likely shift to fullback in the possible absence of Anderson with Timanu Alexander going to the centres and Will Nieuwenhuise promoted as winger.
Honeti Tuha is the other winger while Dylan Phythian combines in the halves with Rebels captain Chad O'Donnell.
Last year's successful forward pack reunites - Jayden Butterfield, Luke Huth, James Taylor, Lewis Hamilton, Lincoln Smith and Ben Stone.
Ryan Glanville, Liam Wiscombe and Jack Welsh make up the bench with Ritter potentially replaced by former Eels forward Peni Terepo, recently called in after signing for Newcastle RL club Macquarie.
"He [Terepo] would probably be in the 17 if not for the fact he's only just come in," Brennan said.
"He's a little bit underdone and some of the other boys have been training a bit longer [this pre-season]. Not saying Peni won't get himself into that team if we keep winning and with a few weeks of training under his belt."
Mitch Black shapes as the 18th man.
The second week of the knockout tournament has yet to be officially announced with 10 teams starting off across five matches and a NSW Country final scheduled for March 23-24.
Some initial winners may progress straight through to semis in a fortnight while others, including Newcastle, may be required to back up again next weekend.
"We've just got to win, that's all. No matter who runs out in front of us," Brennan said.
"I think the ability of the team is there, it's a matter of making sure we focus right and play well. The two big things at this time of year is completing well and defending well."
In other games across the state this weekend - Western Rams play Northern Tigers at Narromine's Cale Oval, the Illawarra-South Coast Dragons meet Macarthur Wests Tigers at Albion Park's Centenary Field, North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans clash at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium while Riverina Bulls tackle Monaro Colts at McDonalds Park in Wagga Wagga.
