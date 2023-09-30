NEWCASTLE Rugby League have pulled off a coaching coup with former NRL mentor Garth Brennan taking over the Rebels representative squad.
An official announcement was made during Saturday's presentation at Newcastle Racecourse and Brennan, who steered the Gold Coast Titans for 40 games across 2018 and 2019, arrives as a highly-credentialed candidate.
Brennan was recently a pathways manager with the Knights, finishing midway through last season after less than 12 months in the role.
He previously claimed lower-grade premierships with Penrith, under 20s (2013) and NSW Cup (2014, 2017), as well as an NRL State Championship (2017).
Brennan replaces prior Rebels coach Adam Bettridge, who cut short his original two-year term after joining Newcastle RL club Central.
The Rebels will be mounting a NSW Country Championships title defence in 2024, having clinched this year's tournament.
