Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Former Eels forward signs with Newcastle RL club Macquarie for 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 23 2024 - 8:47pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peni Terepo playing NRL for the Eels against the Knights in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Peni Terepo playing NRL for the Eels against the Knights in Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley has filled the last two roster spots he was after, headlined by former NRL forward Peni Terepo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.