Former Eels forward signs with Newcastle RL club Macquarie for 2024

MACQUARIE coach Jye Bayley has filled the last two roster spots he was after, headlined by former NRL forward Peni Terepo.
Following a mass overhaul of personnel, including 18 departures, the rookie Newcastle Rugby League mentor signed Terepo on Tuesday night after the announcement of halfback Emmanuel Cerei.
"Trying to sign that quality halfback to steer a young side around and a couple of middles to give us that punch we're going to need," Bayley told the Newcastle Herald recently.
Terepo played 123 NRL games for the Parramatta Eels between 2013 and 2020. He also represented Samoa on 10 occasions, including two World Cups.
Bayley says the 32-year-old was most recently with nearby A-grade club Dora Creek.
Auckland-based Cerei joins the Scorpions from New Zealand.
"He plays an exciting style of footy with plenty of flair and has been a staple in the New Zealand representative scene over the past couple years," Macquarie posted on social media on Monday.
