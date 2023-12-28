Macquarie Scorpions undergo mass overhaul of Newcastle RL player roster

MACQUARIE have undergone a mass overhaul of their playing roster with 18 departures and almost as many arrivals prior to Jye Bayley even coaching a single Newcastle Rugby League game.
In what could be described as a baptism of fire since taking over in September, rookie Bayley feels like the Scorpions have moved past panic stations and now reached a point where they can be competitive next season.
"When I first turned up we'd obviously lost a lot of first graders to other clubs so straight away you need to get on the front foot and start finding some players," Bayley told the Newcastle Herald.
"When you lose that many first graders you're really up against the points system ... so we had to think outside the square a little bit.
"We signed some players from Sydney and other competitions and retained as many local juniors as we could. We've got a 25-man squad and shaping up okay.
"It's been a lot of hard work but we've got past the most difficult part and now we're looking to where we need to add quality and depth, not just field a side."
Bayley, who inked a three-year deal at the club, still has a No.7 and front-row pairing leftover from his Christmas wishlist.
"Trying to sign that quality halfback to steer a young side around and a couple of middles to give us that punch we're going to need," he said.
Macquarie missed the semis in 2023, finishing seventh on the ladder. The Scorpions made the grand final 12 months earlier with only Dean Morris, Malik Deyaolu, Jordan Noble and Jack McGuire still around in 2024.
Kodi Crowther, Rocky Togatuki, Kyle Shepherdson and Billy-Jo Towers have all been retained from last season.
Bayley revealed the extent of exits - Jeremy Gibson, Campbell Woolnough (Lakes), Jayden Wright (Maitland), Royce Geoffrey (A-grade), Jordy Mitchell (group 21), Beau Gerrard (union), Jordan Pope (relocated) and Bobby Treacy (retired). Adding insult to injury is Will Lousick (knee surgery).
Outs previously reported by the Herald - Kerrod Holland (retired), Luke Higgins (France), Connor Kirkwood (Kurri), Bayden Searle (Wyong), Joe Woodbury (Cessnock), Matt Cooper (Lakes), Matt Moon (Souths), Callan Briggs, Cody Bryant (Central).
Those en route to Lyall Peacock Field include Isaac Akuoko (Wyong), Anthony Bucca (Mounties), Noah Lester (Cronulla), Beau Dwyer (Valleys), Mitchell New, Hayden Sutton (group 6), Alii-Nui Pakutoa, Tyzac Jordan (union), Cooper Harris (Cessnock) and Beau Parnell (group 21). Tristan McKay damaged his Achilles.
Macquarie juniors returning: Jake Burke (Norths Devils), Jackson Greenwood (Tugun), Shane Beale, Riley Brady (Cessnock), Josh Dimmock and Hainee Ropati, who played during the club's 2017 premiership.
