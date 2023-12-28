Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Macquarie Scorpions undergo mass overhaul of Newcastle RL player roster

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 28 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scorpions forward Rocky Togatuki playing Newcastle Rugby League in 2023. Picture by Marina Neil
Scorpions forward Rocky Togatuki playing Newcastle Rugby League in 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

MACQUARIE have undergone a mass overhaul of their playing roster with 18 departures and almost as many arrivals prior to Jye Bayley even coaching a single Newcastle Rugby League game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.