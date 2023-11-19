Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Bettridge to take charge as Newcastle Rugby League clubs start training

By Max McKinney
Updated November 19 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Central coach Adam Bettridge has confirmed the addition of former Macquarie duo Cody Bryant and Callan Briggs as he prepares to embark on his first pre-season in charge of the Charlestown club this week.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

