Hunter's role in inevitable arrival of nuclear power

As attempts are made to build coastal windfarms in places such Port Stephens and to string thousands of kilometres of power lines over pristine farmland in places such as the Hunter Valley, widespread community outrage has resulted. This is seriously slowing the rollout of renewable technology in our country. While it has become clear to the world's advanced economies that they are unlikely to achieve net zero by 2050 using firmed renewables, Australia is the exception. At the COP28 in Dubai in 2023, 22 nations signed a pledge to triple global nuclear energy by 2050 to try to make up the shortfall. Not so in Australia.