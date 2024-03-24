Racing: Elder eyes bigger races; Harley's Newcastle preview; Maitland dogs

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder may add Halsey Nicole to her regional championships team after she clocked a personal-best time to win the Waratah series final at Menangle at big odds on Saturday night.
The five-year-old mare, having just her fourth run for Elder since coming from the Belinda and Luke McCarthy stables, enjoyed a gun run behind the leader from gate one in the $25,500 final before getting clear on the home bend and powering to a 8.4-metre win. A $34 chance, Halsey Nicole ran a 1:53:8 mile with Elder's partner, Joe Taaffe, in the gig.
"It would be nice to see more of her at Menangle, especially off the time she ran," Elder said. "That was a PB for her. Hopefully she just keeps getting better and we can keep going there.
"But she's quite still lowly assessed, and with her mares concession she comes back to a 50, so there's plenty of races around for her."
The win completed a weekend double for Elder and Taaffe after Man From Braavos was victorious at Newcastle on Friday night. Elder said both winners and Love Lou may push on to the Hunter Regional Championship in May.
At Bathurst on Friday night, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa's Ultimate Cruza qualified for the group 1 Gold Crown final with second in his heat.
Maitland trainer-driver Mitch Chapple has Always Be Chaps in heat one of the Gold Chalice on Monday.
Also on Friday at Newcastle, Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari had a winning treble with Saifa, Miss Out and Dadndave - a week after the same three won at the track.
Jack Callaghan drove all three and another winner on the night.
Man From Braavos was a dominant winner for Elder, clocking a slick 1:52:1 mile.
"He was super, I was absolutely stoked with him," Elder said.
"He copped some much pressure, so to finish the way he did was great.
"It was good to see Ashark back too [with a close fourth]. He needed a run like that.
"I've got Love Lou coming back as well, so we'll see how they all line up.
"I'm hoping Love Lou will be ready to go for the regionals and possibly Man From Braavos and Halsey Nicole. We'll see how they are going."
Australian Bloodstock will likely look for more Sydney targets for Brave Mead after he delivered them a Golden Slipper day win at Rosehill.
The three-year-old colt won the listed Darby Munro Stakes (1200m) for the Hunter syndication company and trainer Ciaron Maher on Saturday.
Blake Shinn, who later won the Golden Slipper on Lady Of Camelot and the Birthday Card Stakes with Chain Of Lightning, gave Brave Mead a box-seat run behind the leaders before he wore them down late to score by half a length.
It was a fifth win in 12 starts for Brave Mead, a son of Brave Smash, which was a two-time group 1 champion for Australian Bloodstock.
He took his earnings to $689,840 and looks set to chase more autumn features in Sydney after predominantly racing in Victoria.
"He's one of those ones that never lets you down," Australian Bloodstock's Luke Murrell said.
"He's always there and thereabouts and it's good for the owners.
"There's probably not much down there in Victoria for him, so he'll probably hang around here.
"He's had 12 starts and been out of the top three once, so he's consistent. He's not up to the top ones but he's a good second-tier horse."
Australian Bloodstock's Almania was the best of the Hunter-trained gallopers at the meeting, finishing third in the group 3 N.E Manion Cup (2400m) for Kris Lees and jockey Dylan Gibbons.
"He's was OK," Murrell said. "Whether he quite gets the trip or not, I'm not sure. And the inside probably wasn't the best place to be.
"But he's back off three tendon injuries, so it's all a bonus."
He said Almania was unlikely to push on to the Sydney Cup (3200m).
Lees had a win on the Eagle Farm program with Bubba's Bay.
Lightly raced Central Coast three-year-old Gustav, narrowly beaten on debut at Hawkesbury on March 9, is set to go one better at the Wine Country Race Club meeting on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.
The Sara Ryan-trained gelding will contest the colts, geldings and entires maiden plate (1200m) with Keagan Latham in the saddle.
Gustav was heavily backed from $7.50 into $4.60 at Hawkesbury and would have won the 1100m maiden had he not shifted out abruptly inside the 200 metres.
He raced worse than midfield in a field of 14, and Latham had him in the clear halfway down the straight.
Gustav made up many lengths before shifting out and went down by 0.42 of a length.
The longer trip is ideal on Monday, and he can overcome a wide barrier (16).
Consistent Scone four-year-old Don'tcha Think can atone for a narrow defeat at Tamworth first-up when he steps out in the country boosted benchmark 66 handicap (1150m).
He carried 62 kilograms at Tamworth and was gallant in defeat, going down by 0.60 of a length, albeit having every chance.
Don'tcha Think was placed in his only start on this track and from the positive barrier he won't be far off the speed.
Trainer Stephen Jones has placed the son of So You Think very well after purchasing him for clients at an Inglis yearling sale. Darryl "Digger" McLellan has the mount, and he was aboard when the gelding raced at Tamworth.
Newcastle mare Lovely Thoughts is set to continue on her winning way when she steps up in class to contest the benchmark 58 handicap (2100m).
Trainer Jason Deamer has taken the four-year-old to the Mid North Coast for her past two starts and she has won effortlessly in both, at Taree and Tuncurry.
Lovely Thoughts races on the speed and Ash Morgan, who won on the mare at Taree has the ride. Morgan was fourth in the NSW jockeys' premiership with 82.5 winners for the season before Sunday's racing.
Dylan Gibbons is riding at the meeting, and he teams up with boss Kris Lees for his only two mounts.
Gibbons rides first starter Pisa Cake, an impressive trial winner, in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1200m).
The daughter of Prized Icon was not extended to win a recent trial on this track.
Gibbons, who completes his apprenticeship in July, will also ride Corvalist for Lees in the colts, geldings and entires maiden plate (1200m). The four-year-old was placed in all four starts on country tracks last preparation and resumes after two trials.
The seven-race card starts at 1.30pm.
East Gresford trainer Charmaine Field heads back to Maitland on Monday with strong prospects of having another memorable night.
Field had a winning treble at the track last week and returns with those three victors and four other runners on the 11-race card.
Kingsley won his maiden over 400m from box three last week and has the same draw for a 450m 1-3 wins race. Litter brothers Furious and Blue Juggler were dominant winners last week and clash in the 400m seventh race, along with kennelmate Mustang Sherry.
Blue Juggler has won his past three, all at Maitland over 450m from the seven, and has the advantage of box two. Furious was successful from the four last week over 400m and has box eight this time. Mustang Sherry is in five.
Field also has Suaalii and Cherokee Outlaw in the last, a 400m masters event, and Cassidy Boy in the fourth, another 5th grade 1-3 win race over 450m.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.