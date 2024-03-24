NPL: Lambton Jaffas welcome Easter break after perfect start

Lake Macquarie beat New Lambton in 2-1 at Alder Park to score their first points, thanks to a double from Shukurani Sunzu. The visitors led with a stunning Sunzu strike from outside the box in the 47th minute. He made it 2-0 with a header off a free kick six minutes later. Josh Piddington got one back with a header in the 82nd minute. In the third minute of stoppage time, New Lambton hit the crossbar twice from close range.