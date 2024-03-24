NPL: Lambton Jaffas welcome Easter break after perfect start

Lambton Jaffas welcomed next week's Easter break after they overcame injuries to keep their NPL men's premiership defence perfect with a 1-0 win over Newcastle Olympic in round five.
Jaffas stayed with Charlestown and Broadmeadow on 15 points thanks to a 14th-minute Kale Bradbery penalty, from a foul on Jimmy Oates, at Edden Oval on Saturday. Coach David Tanchevski said his side, still with Sam Webb (hip), Sean Pratt (calf) and Matt Cahill (back) out, missed chances then tired late. He said midfielders Oates, Reece Papas and Pat Bond played through hamstring issues.
"Our midfield were probably not as mobile as usual because they were carrying soft tissue injuries, but we're a bit light on until we get those other boys back," Tanchevski said.
"We've got a few players who are carrying some niggles so the break has come at a good time for us."
All matches were on Saturday. At Jack McLaughlan Oval, Rene Ferguson bagged a brace, taking him to equal top scorer with Bradbery and Valentine's Nick Cowburn on six goals, to lift Charlestown to a 2-0 win over Edgeworth.
Ferguson slotted a penalty in the 30th minute after keeper Ben Conway kicked the ball into Harry Frendo before pushing him in a battle for possession. Frendo crossed to Ferguson for his second goal in the 62nd.
Broadmeadow withstood a late rally at Weston to win 3-2. Magic led with well-worked goals from Alex Rose (14th minute), Bailey Wells (24th) and Jarred Baker (51st) before Aaron Niyonkuru (70th) converted from the spot then hit the corner for Connor Evans (92nd) to score with a header.
Lake Macquarie beat New Lambton in 2-1 at Alder Park to score their first points, thanks to a double from Shukurani Sunzu. The visitors led with a stunning Sunzu strike from outside the box in the 47th minute. He made it 2-0 with a header off a free kick six minutes later. Josh Piddington got one back with a header in the 82nd minute. In the third minute of stoppage time, New Lambton hit the crossbar twice from close range.
Cooks Hill got off the mark and ended Valentine's perfect start with a 1-1 draw at Fearnley Dawes Field. Nick Cowburn put Valentine ahead in the sixth minute with a perfectly placed strike from distance. Cooks Hill levelled in the 85th with a Cody Nancarrow penalty after he was fouled. The hosts went close in stoppage time when Joel Clissold's shot was denied by the post.
Adamstown drew 1-1 with Maitland at Cooks Square Park. Dino Fajkovic put Rosebud up in the 41st minute via a penalty after his over-the-shoulder shot hit Jordan Jackson's arm at point-blank range. Regan Lundy equalised in the 80th.
Table: Charlestown, Jaffas, Broadmeadow 15, Valentine 13, Maitland, Olympic 7, Weston 4, Lakes 3, Edgeworth, Adamstown 2, New Lambton, Cooks Hill 1.
