'A lot of chrome': Kurri nostalgia festival rocks on for 20th anniversary

The streets of Kurri Kurri were alive with rock 'n' roll and fashion of the 1950's and '60s at the weekend, as retro style flourished at the annual nostalgia festival.
It was the festival's 20th anniversary, proving Neil Young's old adage that "rock 'n' roll will never die".
Event manager Melinda Alchin estimated that the mostly free event attracted about 3000 people "at any given time".
"It was a big success. We've had great weather," Ms Alchin said.
"We're getting back to pre-COVID numbers."
The not-for-profit Towns with Heart runs the event to attract tourists to Kurri.
"We get people travelling from interstate. We've had people from overseas. And it's really good for the locals as well," said Ms Alchin, the organisation's community project manager.
The event theme marks the rock 'n' roll, fashion, dancing and vehicles of the '50s and '60s.
"A lot of people in Kurri own classic cars," Ms Alchin said.
Kenny Farr, of Warners Bay, showed his 1923 T-bucket hot rod at the event.
"They were the ridgy-didge hot rods when they were built," Mr Farr said.
"It's boys and their cars, isn't it."
Kurri is his favourite festival.
"I love coming up here," he said.
"I won the best hot rod about four years ago. I'm still doing a lot of work on it.
"I've got a lot of chrome. I'm chrome mad."
Mr Farr usually spends Saturday afternoons listening to 2SM rock 'n' roll and shining chrome.
"And Friday nights I'm down the shed too when I can't sleep. I just wax it. That's why it looks so shiny today," he said.
Towns with Heart vice president Lesley Morris said the event had lasted 20 years because "it's a festival for everyone".
"There's something for little kids, grown-ups and oldies who lived through the '50s and '60s," she said.
"It's a family-friendly, happy event. I haven't seen the quality of cars at another show. The cars are just spectacular.
"We have a lot of retro-themed market stalls as well. They're a real drawcard."
She said people who lived through the era love the festival and remember the "feminine sophisticated styles".
"But there's a whole new generation that loves that retro theme.
"People get dressed up. We have two best dressed competitions - traditional and modern day retro."
The music makes people feel alive.
"The entertainment is great because it's the rock 'n' roll that people know and love," she said.
"People come back year after year."
