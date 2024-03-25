Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Akasha vows to ride out 'perfect storm' and open brewery at The Edwards

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Akasha co-founder and owner Dave Padden at The Edwards last year. Picture by Simone De Peak
Akasha co-founder and owner Dave Padden at The Edwards last year. Picture by Simone De Peak

A plan to launch an Akasha Newcastle brewery inside The Edwards remains alive despite the Sydney craft beer business going into voluntary administration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.