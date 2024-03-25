Will the Knights risk a judiciary hearing for Leo Thompson?

Kiwi international Leo Thompson is set to miss Newcastle's semi-final rematch against the Warriors on Sunday unless Knights officials opt to to play double-or-quits at the judiciary.
Thompson was charged by the NRL match-review panel yesterday with grade-two dangerous contact after the 65th-minute incident in which he collided with Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuzen during Newcastle's 14-12 win on Sunday.
Papenhuyzen flipped over in mid-air and crashed to ground heavily on his shoulder and neck, prompting referee Grant Atkins to place Thompson on report.
While Papenhuyzen undoubtedly landed dangerously, it could potentially be argued that Thompson had his eyes only on the ball and any contact was accidental.
I think he had eyes for the ball.- CRAIG BELLAMY
That certainly seemed to be the opinion of Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.
"I think he had eyes for the ball," Bellamy said of the incident. "I'm not going to try and make a decision I don't have to make.
"It's hard enough making decisions you have to make so I'll leave it to them."
The Knights have until noon Tuesday to submit a plea, after CEO Peter Parr discusses the options with his coaching staff.
But all involved will be mindful that a guilty plea will sideline Thompson for just one game, while he will be banned for two games if he argues his case unsuccessfully at the judiciary.
A passionate Kiwi, Thompson will no doubt be disappointed if he is denied a chance to play in front of family and friends at Mount Smart Stadium.
If he is ruled out, Newcastle will be hoping Jack Hetherington will be available after missing the Storm game with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, the outlook is better for Manly's Josh Aloiai, who has not been charged for striking rival prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard during the loss to Parramatta.
Aloiai went to the sin bin after striking Campbell-Gillard with an open palm during a melee in the final minute of the Sea Eagles' 28-24 loss to the Eels.
The 28-year-old also went on report for leading with his head into J'maine Hopgood and sparking the fracas, but escaped sanction for either incident. He will be free to face the Dragons next week.
Melbourne, meanwhile, were sweating on a rib injury that forced centre Reimis Smith out of the game against Newcastle, midway through the first half.
"They said they couldn't inject it, so I'm not quite sure what it is," Bellamy said of Smith's injury.
