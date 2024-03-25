Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Will the Knights risk a judiciary hearing for Leo Thompson?

By Robert Dillon and Aap
March 25 2024 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leo Thompson tackles Will Warbrick. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Leo Thompson tackles Will Warbrick. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Kiwi international Leo Thompson is set to miss Newcastle's semi-final rematch against the Warriors on Sunday unless Knights officials opt to to play double-or-quits at the judiciary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.