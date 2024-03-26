Newcastle Herald
Knights lose forward for clash with Warriors in New Zealand

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 26 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Leo Thompson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Leo Thompson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights prop Leo Thompson will miss Newcastle's clash with the Warriors on Sunday after the club opted against fighting his dangerous contact charge.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

