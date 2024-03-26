Knights lose forward for clash with Warriors in New Zealand

Knights prop Leo Thompson will miss Newcastle's clash with the Warriors on Sunday after the club opted against fighting his dangerous contact charge.
Thompson was hit with the grade-two offence for his involvement in a tumble Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen took while trying to catch a kick in the 65th minute of Newcastle's 14-12 win over the Storm at the weekend.
Papenhuyzen was whipped into an airborne rotation and landed heavily on the turf at McDonald Jones Stadium after Thompson ran into the fullback's lower body.
The Newcastle forward had kept his eyes on the ball the entire time and made no attempt to tackle Papenhuyzen, but was still charged.
The Knights had until midday Tuesday to decide whether the contest the charge at the NRL judiciary but submitted an early-guilty plea which resulted in a one-match ban.
Thompson was facing a two-game suspension had the Knights gone to the judiciary and lost.
The Kiwi international will be a big out for the Knights as they face the Warriors at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.
Fellow pop Jack Hetherington is likely to come back into the side after missing the Storm match due to injury.
Newcastle's team list will be released later this afternoon.
