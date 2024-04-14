Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

AGL reveals what's next for Liddell's transformation

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 15 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGL reveals what's next for Liddell's transformation
AGL reveals what's next for Liddell's transformation

A focus on sustainability has delivered inspiring outcomes for the team that is decommissioning Liddell Power Station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.