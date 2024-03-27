Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Awaba House cost blowout forces council to dip into its coffers

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 27 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A COST blowout of $2.6 million to rebuild Awaba House means Lake Macquarie council will have to dip into money set aside for other projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.