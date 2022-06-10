RISING from the ashes, the rebuild of Lake Macquarie's historic Awaba House has been given the green light with a modern twist.
The plans will retain the building's heritage face, but inside - a contemporary fit-out with separate cafe and function spaces is set to make it a favourite for events and weddings.
The development application's approval is an exciting milestone for the community, after the building was almost destroyed by fire in 2019, the council's future city precinct executive manager David Antcliff said.
"Awaba House is an iconic location that's dear to so many in our community, and we've worked really hard to ensure the community's aspirations for the venue are reflected in our plans," he said.
"The plans retain the building's heritage facade and incorporate elements that will enhance the venue's hospitality and event offering, with a modern interior fit-out and separate cafe and function spaces.
"Visitors will also be able to take full advantage of the venue's lakeside location, with new outdoor terrace and deck areas for al fresco dining or wedding ceremonies."
When it's complete, Awaba House will offer a mix of fine-dining and kiosk food, meaning locals and tourists can stop for a bite before visiting the neighbouring gallery.
Mr Antcliff said the development is the result of plenty of consulation with the community.
"We wanted to get the balance right on this one," he said.
"We were trying to maintain as much of the heritage character as we could of the original building, because of how that building is held by the community.
"There was a huge outpour when it burned down and it's been a long process with the committee and engagement to get the future design right, we're absolutely rapt with it."
The council expects to look for operators for the kiosk and restaurant later down the track.
The cause of the fire is still unknown due to the scale of damage to the roof and Fire and Rescue NSW ruled out suspicious circumstances.
The development application was lodged in October 2021, and includes a walkway connecting the historic building with the Museum of Art and Culture yapang.
The council will now put its focus on creating a more detailed design before it calls for construction tenders in early 2023.
The build is expected to be finished by the end of that same year.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
