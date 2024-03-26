Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Why five-year-old Mabel named the city's tallest resident 'Sparkles'

By Newsroom
March 26 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mabel Read on site at the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Mabel Read on site at the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Five-year-old Mabel Read swapped the playground for a construction site today as she helped officially name the crane being used to deliver the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.