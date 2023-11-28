Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Art gallery extension: Millions for beloved building

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept design of the gallery extension next to an image of the original site. File pictures
A concept design of the gallery extension next to an image of the original site. File pictures

FROM the glorious fig debacle of 2012 to major national exhibitions, the Newcastle Art Gallery has stood through more than many buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.