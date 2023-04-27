Newcastle Herald
$43.8 million Newcastle Art Gallery tender awarded to Hansen Yuncken

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle Art Gallery Society president Prue Viggers, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Hansen Yuncken regional NSW business development manager Matt Bandy and Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation chair Suzie Galwey.
Newcastle Art Gallery Society president Prue Viggers, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Hansen Yuncken regional NSW business development manager Matt Bandy and Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation chair Suzie Galwey.

Work on the $43.8 million overhaul of Newcastle Art Gallery will start next month after a contractor was appointed to construct the new space.

