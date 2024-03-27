Boat Harbour teenager swaps school for shot at Europe's best in $500,000 tournament

School exams one day. Teeing up against some of Europe's best female golfers the next. That's the incredible scenario for Boat Harbour young gun Amy Squires.
Squires, who is in year 12 at Tomaree High, will compete in the Women's NSW Open at Magenta Shores, starting Friday.
The 17-year-old NSW junior and senior amateur representative received an invite for the $500,000 54-hole championships.
It will be the third professional tournament she has played.
Squires made the cut in the same event in 2023, which was played at Tuncurry.
However, this year the event is co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.
"I have been pretty busy at school this week, I had a few assessment tasks and exams," Squires said. "I am trying to juggle both. My focus has turned to golf now because I have some big tournaments coming up.
"Once I started getting organised and preparing for this tournament, it clicked in my brain - this is going to be a big one.
"Being in the state team has opened up so many opportunities for me, including this one."
Fellow Newcastle teenager Ella Scaysbrook is also teeing up at Magenta. She too is a member of the NSW senior state team but earned her place in the field by beating the professionals in a regional qualifier in Bathurst earlier this month.
Players from more that 30 countries, including some of the best from the European Ladies Tour, are in the field.
Squires, in between studying, spent last Friday and Saturday at Magenta Shores and will play nine holes on the coastal layout today.
"I have played Magenta a few times," Squires said. "I know it gets windy and the rough is so thick. I did a lot of work on my short game down there. That is the main part of my game that will have to be strong. I also did a fair bit of putting to get a feel for the greens."
As well as the physical aspects, Squires has been working on the mental side of her game.
"I have been working with my psychologist. Having self belief and knowing I am meant to be there is a big thing," she said.
"I'm playing against the pros so I may as well pretend I'm one. That helps my mindset. I want to make the cut. That is my main goal."
As well as getting tournament ready, Squires is also adjusting to new clubs.
"I had my old clubs for four years," Squires said. "I have grown taller and am stronger. I got sponsorship from TaylorMade and they fitted me out.
"I have been at the range every day for the past week getting used to the look of them and getting confidence in them. I played well on Sunday in the [major metropolitan] pennants final. That boosted my confidence."
After the NSW Open, Squires will play the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville before heading to West Australia next month for the Australian Junior Amateur and National Interstate series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.