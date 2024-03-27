Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Boat Harbour teenager swaps school for shot at Europe's best in $500,000 tournament

By James Gardiner
Updated March 27 2024 - 6:28pm, first published 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boat Harbour teenager Amy Squires will tee up in the $500,000 Women's NSW Open. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
Boat Harbour teenager Amy Squires will tee up in the $500,000 Women's NSW Open. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

School exams one day. Teeing up against some of Europe's best female golfers the next. That's the incredible scenario for Boat Harbour young gun Amy Squires.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.