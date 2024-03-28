Young skateboarder puts his nose to the grindstone for new skate park

JOHNNY Moloney is proof that anything is possible with a big idea and your nose to the grindstone.
The 15-year-old skateboarder wanted a skate park closer to Adamstown or Merewether for Newcastle's youth, so he did what most teenagers probably wouldn't - started a petition to put the wheels in motion.
His hard work has paid off, with City of Newcastle councillors unanimously agreeing this week to investigate a suitable location with space for bubblers, shaded areas, seats and enough room for multiple mates to skate together.
"It started in July last year, we were in Canberra on holiday and where we stayed there was a skate park across the road and I went there every day," Johnny said.
"When I got home to Newcastle I thought, 'How cool would it be to have one close to me and good for other people?"
So he flicked an email to Liberal Cr Jenny Barrie in January, outlining his idea and asking her to help get it across the line.
He sent her his online petition with 171 signatures and put together a proposal with a list of parks he thought would work; next door to Adamstown Bowling Club and Rowlands Park at the Junction.
While Mayfield, Lambton, Charlestown, Stockton and Bar Beach already have their own skate parks, Johnny said it takes up to 40 minutes on public transport to get to some and that the Bar Beach skate park isn't really suited to beginners who haven't learned how to 'drop in' to the bowl.
The Cooks Hill Campus student worked with Cr Barrie to put together a notice of motion, which was given the green light on Tuesday.
"It was exciting and interesting to see how it worked," Johnny said.
"It [skateboarding] gets people out of the house more instead of sitting inside all day playing video games, it makes people socialise more and make new friends.
"When I'm feeling sad I skate or ride my scooter and it makes me happier."
As part of his Learning Through Internship program at school, Johnny wanted to undertake work at the council but was too young, so he's taken up a role at a local skate shop instead.
Johnny said seeing his idea debated at council was "pretty impressive".
"I feel like I'm doing something for the community and it's a good feeling," he said.
"Yeah it took some patience and hard work, but it's paid off.
"It was a bit of a weird feeling, but it was good, it made me feel proud of myself and I hope it might happen."
As part of its decision, the council voted not only to investigate a suitable location around Adamstown or Merewether, but to review opportunities for additional upgrades to skate facilities across the local government area.
Cr Barrie said working with someone as focused as Johnny on the idea had been "wonderful".
"It's just lovely working with a young person, he's fresh and interested and he didn't get bogged down, he didn't get to do work experience so he went and found some in a skate shop which is probably better for him anyway," she said.
"I decided because there'd been 170 signatures and this Year 10 student contacted me that I would see it through, because I hadn't seen anything like this before.
"You get a lot of complaints, a lot of issues, but someone who's got a vision for the city or his part of the city, how cool is that?"
In 2008/9 the council undertook a review of its skate parks which found at the time, there were 10 located across the LGA.
Since that report, the council has built a district level skate bowl at Stockton and a new regional level facility at South Newcastle Beach which is expected to open mid-year.
As for the future, Johnny said he isn't done yet, hoping to get his mates together to volunteer or fundraise if the skate park does go ahead.
"I've definitely got a lot of skater friends who could give feedback," he said.
"If we think of anything else I've got a lot of friends who want to help."
Cr Barrie said it's "just the beginning" but she's excited to see where the project could go.
"It will take a lot of drive, dedication and persistent lobbying to look at grants to get this shovel ready," she said.
"But imagine if we build two or improve one with a $10 million grant for young people, we could improve activity, mental health and well-being.
"That's what it's all about."
The costed outcome of the council's investigation will be reported to the Sports Infrastructure Working Party for consideration.
