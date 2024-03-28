Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Young skateboarder puts his nose to the grindstone for new skate park

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 28 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 10 student Johnny Moloney wants a skate park in Adamstown or Merewether. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Year 10 student Johnny Moloney wants a skate park in Adamstown or Merewether. Picture by Peter Lorimer

JOHNNY Moloney is proof that anything is possible with a big idea and your nose to the grindstone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.