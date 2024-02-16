Council pushing to open South Newcastle Bathers Way access this month

The South Newcastle Beach skate park project was impacted by intense wet weather this week, but Newcastle council is still pushing to open the Bathers Way access this month.
City of Newcastle said the South Newcastle beach construction site was "impacted in the most negligible way by the intense wet weather overnight".
A picture of the site on Friday morning showed topsoil had washed from the construction site onto the sand, which the council said was cleaned up that day.
The reopening of the lower promenade was set for December, then pushed back to February, and City of Newcastle said on February 16 it was "endeavouring to open the lower promenade by the end of the month".
"Once the lower promenade is complete, the community will once again be able to walk from Merewether through to Nobbys and onto the Harbour Foreshore," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
The entire Bathers Way and skate park project remains on track for completion in mid-2024.
The area has been closed since construction work started in August 2020. Since then the project has faced several setbacks, including large swells inundating the site, the original building contractor collapsing into administration and the budget blowing out to more than $20 million.
