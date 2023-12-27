Expected Bathers Way re-opening at South Newcastle pushed to February

The expected reopening of the Bathers Way at Newcastle beach has been pushed back to February as work progresses on the new skate park.
The Bathers Way has been shut at South Newcastle Beach since August 2020, when construction began on a new skate bowl, kiosk, seating and exercise equipment.
It was reopened temporarily during the 2023 Supercars event to allow public access to Newcastle and Nobbys beaches.
The project has been plagued by delays and cost blow-outs. The issues have been caused by storms, big swells and the collapse of previous builder Lloyd Group, which went into administration in March 2023, affecting 59 projects under construction - 29 in Victoria and 30 in NSW.
Daracon took over as interim contractor in May to fix defective work and was officially appointed in August to finish the project.
City of Newcastle said at that time that the lower promenade should open by Christmas, but has since pushed that back to 2024.
The council said in August this year that about $8.6 million had been invested since work started in 2020, and the remainder was expected to cost just under $11.5 million.
The most updated contract on the City of Newcastle's website has listed the project value at $20.1 million, inclusive of GST.
Daracon recently completed the new-look Newcastle Ocean Baths, which reopened to the public on December 21, with new features including an accessible ramp, stairs into the lap pool, extra seating along the lower promenade, new pool walls and coating, a new lifeguard hut and a shade structure on the upper promenade.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said the Bathers Way works were expected to be completed by mid-2024.
"Work has been progressing well at South Newcastle since Daracon took over the site," the spokesperson said.
"The lower promenade should be open to the public sometime in February, meaning the community will again be able to complete the entire walk from Merewether to South Newcastle, and onto Nobbys and the Harbour Foreshore."
