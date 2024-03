Charlestown: Saturday March 30, open from 9am to 5pm, Monday April 1, open from 10am to 4pm.

Kotara: Saturday March 30, open from 9am to 5pm, Monday April 1, open from 10am to 4pm.

Marketown: Saturday March 30 and Monday April 1, Woolworths is open from 7am to 10pm and Coles from 7am to 10p. Speciality stores are open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday March 30 and from 9am to 4pm on Monday April 1 (times can vary).



Glendale: Saturday March 30, open from 9am to 5pm, Monday April 1, open from 10 am to 4pm.