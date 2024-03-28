Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed for random bashing over missing bag on Newcastle bus

By Nick Bielby
Updated March 28 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man has apologised for randomly intimidating a teenage girl and attacking a man - punching and kneeing him in the head more than 20 times - on a Newcastle bus over a missing bag he did not bring aboard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.