Matthew Finnie pleads guilty to bashing man, intimidating teenage girl on Newcastle bus

By Nick Bielby
November 8 2023 - 4:30pm
A man who threatened a teenage girl and bashed a man on a Newcastle bus, in a random tirade over an apparent missing bag, has pleaded guilty.

Local News

