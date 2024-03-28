Teen allegedly found driving stolen Audi, Porsche remains missing

ONE teenager has been arrested, while another driver remains on the run, over the alleged theft of two luxury cars from Lake Macquarie.
On Wednesday a Porsche Cayenne and Audi A5 were allegedly stolen from a home in Valentine.
Police patrolling Minmi Road at Fletcher at 2.20am on Thursday spotted the vehicles.
When the vehicles allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.
The Porsche evaded police and officers pursued the Audi to Heatherbrae where it lost control and came to a stop near the Pacific Highway and Masonite Road intersection.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
He will face children's court on Thursday charged with steal motor vehicle, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence - in company - steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed.
Inquiries are ongoing to locate the Porsche and the person or persons involved in its alleged theft.
