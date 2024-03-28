Man wanted for domestic violence offences allegedly pulls knife on police

A man who allegedly threatened police with a knife was arrested in Lake Macquarie on Thursday.
At about 1.40am Thursday, police from Lake Macquarie Police District were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Swansea, when they spotted a man wanted on two outstanding warrants for domestic violence-related offences.
After being approached by police the man allegedly fled the scene while threatening officers with a knife.
Following a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested with the assistance of a security guard from a nearby licensed premises.
In a subsequent search of the man, police allegedly located and seized a credit card believed to have been stolen.
The 30-year-old man was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with use of an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, dishonestly obtain property by deception, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The man was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Thursday.
