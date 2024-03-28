Police warn against increase in teen vehicle theft for Easter long weekend

HUNTER police have warned motorists over the Easter holiday long weekend to secure their vehicles after a spate of car thefts and dangerous joy rides.
A Porsche Cayenne and Audi A5 were allegedly stolen from a Valentine home on Wednesday. The luxury cars were later spotted by police at 2.20am on Thursday driving along Minmi Road at Fletcher.
The vehicles failed to stop and a police pursuit began before the Audi lost control at Heatherbrae. The 17-year-old driver was arrested and faced children's court on Thursday.
The stolen Porsche and the driver are yet to be found.
Earlier this week four teens - aged between 14 and 16 - were charged with multiple offences relating to a stolen Hyundai Sonata from a Warabrook home.
Acting inspector for the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command for the Hunter, Glenn Swift, said youth-related car crime was a focus for police.
"We're working together with highway patrol and our counterparts within the policing districts to combat or to target the issue," acting inspector Swift said.
"If you're stopping your vehicle even at the service station to get fuel, or your vehicle is unattended, you need to make sure it's locked.
"There are occasions that cars are being stolen while at the bowser at petrol stations because its opportunistic."
Acting inspector Swift also called on car-owners to secure their keys in their homes.
"Gone are the days of hot-wiring things," he said. "They're only stealing these cars once they get the keys.
"They're only getting the keys because they're either left in the car or their house isn't properly secure."
Hunter roads are expected to be busy this long weekend, especially at Hexham, Tarro and Heathbrae along the Pacific Highway and New England Highway.
Double demerit points are in place until midnight on Tuesday for speeding, seat belt and mobile phone offences.
Acting inspector Swift said police would have an increased presence on Hunter roads over the weekend.
"If you're driving away this weekend, my recommendation would be to drive to the conditions, as we are potentially going to see some wet weather," he said.
"Stick to the speed limit, never drink and drive and have a plan in place if you're going anywhere for a few drinks and give yourself plenty of time in case of hold-ups."
