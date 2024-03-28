Knights throw hat in the ring for Las Vegas

The Newcastle Knights have formally expressed interest in playing in Las Vegas next year.
The Newcastle Herald can reveal the club put its hand up prior to a deadline the NRL had set last week for clubs to throw their hat in the ring for the 2025 double-header.
The NRL is keen to lock in four clubs as soon as possible to provide a long lead-in period for fans to make travel arrangements and the event to be promoted.
The Penrith Panthers are widely expected to be one of the teams given the green light for next year while their stadium is being rebuilt.
Other clubs in the running for 2025 are understood to be the Storm, Warriors, Cowboys, Raiders and Dolphins.
There is also a push for the NRL to include a women's match in Las Vegas next year.
As the two-time reigning NRLW premiers, the Knights could be a chance to feature in that game if it eventuates, but it appears unlikely given how far outside the women's season it would be.
The NRLW, which is expanding to 12 teams next year, runs from July to October in 2024.
Knights CEO Philip Gardner travelled to the NRL's inaugural Las Vegas games earlier this month.
Upon return, he said he expected the club to be in the running for only two spots in 2025.
"I'm assuming that Penrith and Warriors are two of the likely teams for next year," Gardner said.
"Penrith because they've won three premierships and will be rebuilding their stadium next year, and the Warriors because it makes sense to have the New Zealand team involved.
"We'll have our hand up for next year, but realistically there may only be two spots available. So if not next year, hopefully in 2026."
