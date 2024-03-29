Newcastle Herald
'Cut-and-paste' housing fix near stations could be detrimental: council

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 30 2024 - 9:00am
Lake Macquarie Labor Cr Adam Shultz (inset) wants Cockle Creek train station to be the first in a staged approach to the housing reforms. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Lake Macquarie Labor Cr Adam Shultz (inset) wants Cockle Creek train station to be the first in a staged approach to the housing reforms. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

LAKE Macquarie council has slammed the state government's transport-oriented housing reforms as an 'ill-considered', 'cut and paste' fix for the housing crisis.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

