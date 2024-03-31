Gibbons, Lees eye another group 1; Callaghan's Gold run; Smith's Egg joy

Before Saturday's special group 1 win for boss Kris Lees aboard Kalapour, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons was every chance to ride one-time favourite Post Impressionist in the $2 million Sydney Cup (3200m) on April 13.
Now the 22-year-old is instead eyeing another group 1 success with Lees and Kalapour in that race after the combination caused a boilover in the $1.5 million Tancred Stakes (2400m) at Rosehill.
Gibbons produced a perfect ride on the $55 (TAB tote) chance, pushing forward early to take a sit behind leader Military Mission before putting him in clear running late. The seven-year-old was then tough to the line to edge ahead before holding out James McDonald-ridden More Felons by 0.19 of a length.
It was Gibbons' second group 1, after winning last year's Sydney Cup with Ciaron Maher long-shot Explosive Jack, which was recently retired because of injury. Gibbons was thrilled this time to get an elite win for Lees, who went to 17 group 1 victories.
"The first one obviously holds a special spot being the first, but the next best thing is doing it for the people who have supported you - my boss who I've been with my whole riding career," Gibbons said. "A very large chunk of my winners have come through him, so to get one for him at the top level is pretty special."
The Novocastrians have remained a combination despite Gibbons outriding his claim with 80 city winners last July - three years into his four-year apprenticeship.
"I stuck by him and he stuck by me and now we've got a group 1," Gibbons said.
"Obviously with having no claim, if I wanted to, I could have asked Kris to come out of my time, but it's a four-year thing and I've come this far. He lets me be a senior anyway. He's done the right thing by me, so there's no need to get greedy and come out early."
Lees confirmed Kalapour would race on to the Sydney Cup, which now looks unlikely for Post Impressionist after he finished last in the Tancred. Kalapour opened as a $26 (TAB) in the cup but was into $11 on Sunday.
"You can't knock him off that run," said Gibbons, who became the first apprentice to win the Tancred Stakes.
"Explosive Jack came through that race, a few horses have come through it and won a Sydney Cup, so it's the right lead-up.
"It wasn't the strongest [Tancred] edition, by all means, but it still seems a good grounding for them heading into the cup."
Lees said Kalapour would be better placed to run out the two miles this time. In the spring, he won the Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington to earn a spot in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) three days later. He finished 20th in the Cup after a torrid run.
"It was hard to deny him the opportunity," Lees said of the Melbourne Cup.
"But at least he's going in fourth run this time. Last time he was at the end of a long prep, so it's a big difference. He's still got to run the two miles but he's twice a winner at 2500 and 2400."
Lees said it was special to win a group 1 with Gibbons, who has "got many more ahead of him".
He said Kapalour "would have to be" his longest-priced group 1 winner. He made a last-minute decision on Wednesday to run Kalapour in the group 1 after weighing up the easier option of the group 3 Neville Sellwood Stakes (2000m).
"It was a smallish field, not big tempo and he got into a nice spot with a good ride," he said.
"To be fair, it wasn't your classic Tancred Stakes. There's been horses like Kingston Town, Makybe Diva, Octagonal that have won that race, but we just probably got in in the right year.
"I was pleasantly surprised. I knew the horse was going very well but you just don't expect to win a group 1 at weight for age with a horse like him, to be fair to him, but it wasn't your classic year."
Gibbons's win over McDonald came a week after the premier jockey edged him and Semana out in the Coolmore Classic aboard Zougotcha.
"It was good to square up a week later," Gibbons said.
"He's really good. I've taken Hugh Bowman's spots in the jockeys rooms and Hugh and him sat next to each other in every room, so I've actually got to know him very well. Not only is he a freak of a rider, he's an even better bloke to hang around, too.
"He was very good about it. He said to me, 'I thought I had you all the way down the run, but your bloke just kept finding'."
Lees and Gibbons will combine with Loch Eagle for the $4 million Doncaster Mile next Saturday at Randwick. Gibbons will get down as close to 51 kilograms as possible for the ride.
Also on the card, Newcastle trainer Paul Perry's Cruel Summer won the Midway Handicap with a front-running ride from Rachel King and Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett's Noisy Boy ($21) was second in the group 2 Tulloch Stakes behind favourite Wymark.
Hunter-raised reinsman Jack Callaghan was rewarded for going the extra mile with a seventh group 1 win on Saturday night at Bathurst and more success at Wagga on Sunday.
Callaghan, who works for Luke McCarthy in Sydney, picked up the drive on Fox Dan in the $150,000 Gold Crown final for two-year-old colts and geldings at Bathurst and the $1.95 favourite made the most of a gate one draw.
The Clayton Tonkin-trained Art Major colt found the front and was never threatened to win by 3.8 metres in a 1:54:7 mile rate.
"I only got the drive a couple of days ago so it was good to capitalise," Callaghan said.
"Cam Hart qualified him and then he had to pick between him and My Ultimate Barney, so they needed a driver and I got the call on Thursday. I've driven a bit for Emma [Stewart] and Clayton over the years so it was good to get a big one for them."
The 22-year-old had little time to rest after the win, bringing horses home before heading to Wagga on Sunday.
"I got into bed at 2.45am and got up at 5," he said.
He drove the first two winners, Dorristopaythebill and Backwards First, at Wagga before taking Not To Be Denied to victory in the $100,000 Riverina Championships Mares Final.
Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa's Ultimate Cruza was eighth in the Gold Crown after a tough run from a wide, back-row draw. East Maitland trainer Keith McDeed's Wicked Susan was third in the Gold Tiara final dominated by Bittersweet.
At Newcastle on Saturday night, Callaghan's father and brother, Mark and Tom, combined for victory with Karaoke King.
Branxton owner-trainer Susan Smith has her fingers crossed for an inside draw after securing a Golden Easter Egg (520 metres) semi-finalist with her first runners in the prestigious series.
Smith's Whiskey Cobbler and My Hepburn raced in heats of the series on Saturday night at Wentworth Park.
While Whiskey Cobbler was last in his heat from a wide draw in seven, My Hepburn was away quickly in the eighth and final qualifier to lead from box four.
Victorian Smooth Plane (Thomas Dailly) took over on the final bend to win in 29.57 seconds but My Hepburn hung for second, 4.25 lengths away.
Favourite Nangar Jim, for Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen, was a length further behind in third.
The top four from each heat progress to semi-finals at the track next Friday.
"I'm happy. We're through to the next round. I can't ask anymore," Smith said.
"We're happy with my girl. She's pulled up great.
"We want box one, qualify for the big one, then box one for the big one. I don't want much," she laughed.
"She's my first group dog and she's my first Egg qualifier, so she's going great."
Michelle Sultana-trained Mackenna was the fastest qualifier, clocking 29.2 - the second quickest time ever at the track.
The second fastest heat winner was August Bob (29.35) for trainer and part-owner Steve Fitch.
Maitland holds a 10-race program from 6.30pm on Monday.
