Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

From 'thongs and shorts' on-site safety to world-class mining solutions

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
April 17 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ampcontrol chief executive Rod Henderson at the company's Hunter Valley workshops. Picture by Simon De Peak
Ampcontrol chief executive Rod Henderson at the company's Hunter Valley workshops. Picture by Simon De Peak

Amid the rugged and coal-rich landscape of the Hunter Valley, innovation has become the bedrock of success for the businesses that prop up the region's $8-billion mining industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.