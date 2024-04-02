Energy company seeks Hunter wind farm extension two months after approval

The company behind the largest approved wind farm in the Hunter is applying to expand project.
Ark Energy will hold a public information session on Wednesday night at Mt Olive Community Centre after confirming it is preparing to lodge a scoping report for stage two of the Bowmans Creek Wind Farm.
The scoping study is the first step in seeking planning approval for the extension, which would increase the Bowmans Creek plant from 54 to 75 turbines.
The Independent Planning Commission gave the green light to the project's $569 million first stage two months ago.
"[It has] proximity to existing electricity transmission networks, topography, wind resources, access to the regional road network and avoidance of major environmental constraints," the commission said in its ruling.
The approved wind farm includes turbine towers up to 220 metres high.
The project attracted more than 50 objections, but the IPC found the proposed site, 10 kilometres west of Muswellbrook, was suitable for renewable energy generation.
The site is inside the state government's designated Hunter-Central renewable energy zone.
Ark said in a project update late last month that the extension would boost the renewable energy output of the wind farm from 335 megawatts to about 455.
The company plans to lodge the scoping report before July.
