Could the current Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg record be a little Shakey?

April 5 2024 - 5:00pm
Mackenna with owner Georgio Alvaro and Kennel representative Darryl Thomas after her stunning 29.20s win in the Golden Easter Egg heats. Picture supplied
It has been a decade since a previously unraced greyhound, Shakey Jakey, set a Wentworth Park track record that has since remained untouchable. At his only start before being retired to a stud career, Shakey Jakey stopped the clock at 29.07s for 520m on April 6, 2014. No dog has come within two lengths of that time until heats of this year's Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg when Victorian sprinter Mackenna clocked the second fastest time ever run at the Glebe track, 29.20s.

