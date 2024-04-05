Could the current Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg record be a little Shakey?

It has been a decade since a previously unraced greyhound, Shakey Jakey, set a Wentworth Park track record that has since remained untouchable. At his only start before being retired to a stud career, Shakey Jakey stopped the clock at 29.07s for 520m on April 6, 2014. No dog has come within two lengths of that time until heats of this year's Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg when Victorian sprinter Mackenna clocked the second fastest time ever run at the Glebe track, 29.20s.
Mackenna was purchased by Sydney businessman Georgio Alvaro for an undisclosed six-figures last year. She came on season soon after and consequently missed all the major races, including the $650,000 Melbourne Cup, the $300,000 Australian Cup, and the $1 million Phoenix. She returned to racing in February.
"She does nothing wrong," caretaker trainer Michelle Sultana said. "We have had other good, fast dogs and they have had their little quirks, but she is no drama whatsoever, and she just does everything like a professional. That was her first go out of the boxes since she has had this prep up here, so she'll be better for it next week."
Four semi-finals of Golden Easter Egg will run on April 6, with the first two in each advancing to the final on April 13. Mackenna has drawn in box 6 in semi-final four and has been installed as a short-priced favourite. Should she get through to the final and draw a favourable inside box, with conditions to suit and stars aligning, could Jakey's record be a bit little Shakey?
