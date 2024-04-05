Huge Greyhounds as Pets adoption day in Sydney, regional areas approaches

"I think one of the reasons behind the success of the day is that we centralise all the greyhounds, we have a large number of staff there to give you all the information you need, and the event is a real family day with other activities at the venue such as dog shows, educational pieces happening with dog behaviour, and entertainment for the kids," Jamie said. "There is also the opportunity for people to bring their own pet down and see if they are a good fit with one of the greyhounds.