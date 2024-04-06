Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

The Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg about more than the money

April 6 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prize they all crave - the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg. Picture supplied
The prize they all crave - the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg. Picture supplied

From its inception in 1990, the Golden Easter Egg has been the event greyhound trainers covet. Since Jim Coleman's Ultra Sense won the inaugural Egg and its $80,000 first prize, it has been the race participants want to win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.