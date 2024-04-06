The Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg about more than the money

Thomas finished second in a Million Dollar Chase in 2020 with Xerri, while South Coast trainer Stephen Fitch was also a runner-up in the Million Dollar Chase last year with Cumbria Kid. He, too, has no doubt the significance of the Easter Egg. "I remember the first Egg ever when I was 16 years old in Dubbo," he said. "I remember watching Jessica Casey winning the second one, too, because our friends owned her. The Egg's the biggest race in NSW, if not the country. The Million Dollar Chase is awesome, but I will take an Egg."