Import stars as Falcons make flying start to NBL1 East campaign

Nicole Munger has started the 2024 NBL1 East season in the same spectacular fashion as she finished last campaign.
But coach Kristy Bultitude is confident the Newcastle Falcons will not rely totally on the star American.
The reigning league MVP, Munger went close to a triple-double as the Falcons opened their campaign with a 76-63 triumph over arch rivals Maitland Mustangs at the Federation Centre on Saturday night.
Refreshed after returning home to the US for a month, Munger filled the statistics sheet with 21 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
Munger had plenty of helpers. Captain Kate Kingham notched 17 points, including three of four from long range.
Teenager Hannah Chicken recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Fellow import Oni Nichols dropped 18 points and provided starch at the defensive end with three steals.
"That win sets the tone for us," Bultitude said. "We have some goals this season. Now it is onwards and upwards.
"Maitland couldn't guard Nicole. With our mentality to run the floor, we got so many open looks. We have a deeper squad this season and the aim is not to play her above the 34-minute mark. She will draw attention away from other players and is happy to create scoring opportunities for her teammates."
After leading 19-13 at quarter-time, the Falcons upped the ante to establish a 37-23 advantage at the main break.
"We put the foot down and made sure we ran," Bultitude said. "We knew we had depth on the bench with the young girls.
"Hannah had a double-double off a tough week being away playing school basketball. She played two games a day over four days. For her to put those figures up was pleasing."
Falcons men's coach Josh Morgan will be sweating on results of scans for Myles Cherry after the star big man sat out the 109-72 loss to Maitland due to shin splints.
"Myles is not a 37-point difference player but we certainly missed him," Morgan said. "Maitland are an elite team but we didn't make life too hard for them."
"The things we worked on all week, we didn't execute. Our first quarter and fourth quarter were poor. We didn't show enough fight which was the most disappointing aspect."
Maitland led only 5-4 after four minutes, and then went on a 24-3 run to end the quarter in control leading 29-7.
Mustangs guard Will Cranston led all scorers with 30 points and was among five home players in double figures.
For the Falcons, Francis Wineera-Mulvihill shot the light out off bench with 21 points at 69 per cent.
Ryan Beisty had 20 points while US import Jai Smith had 11 points and two blocked shots. Lewis Mason, who started in the five spot for Cherry scored 10 points.
The Falcons play Inner West Bulls in Sydney on Saturday night and are at home for the first time against Canberra on Sunday.
