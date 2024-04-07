Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Import stars as Falcons make flying start to NBL1 East campaign

By James Gardiner
Updated April 7 2024 - 12:05pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Falcons important Nicole Munger made a strong start to the NBL1 East season. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
Newcastle Falcons important Nicole Munger made a strong start to the NBL1 East season. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Nicole Munger has started the 2024 NBL1 East season in the same spectacular fashion as she finished last campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.