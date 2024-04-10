Gig guide: Chris Isaak, James Reyne, C.W Stoneking, Celia Pacquola and more

C.W Stoneking - Grand Junction Hotel
Slow Cinema, with Cardboard Castles, Devil's Dogma, Gene Loci - Hamilton Station Hotel
Subrigo - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Soul Movers, with Statik - Hamilton Station Hotel
Radium Dolls, with Goon Gremlins, Open House - Stag & Hunter Hotel
STUM, with Anika, C H L O E, Mchael Dowell - King Street Bandroom
Boz Is Back - Lizotte's
Chris Isaak (USA), with Boy & Bear, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Vika & Linda - Bimbadgen
James Reyne, with Josh Owen Band - Toronto Hotel
Hell Nation IV ft. The New Christs, Wolfpack, Darkhorse, The Owen Guns, No Reason, Disgraceland, Rubbernecker, The Pingers, The Bottlers, East Coast Low & more - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Celia Pacquola - Newcastle City Hall
Jason Singh - Lizotte's
Dobe Newton & Roger Corbett of The Bushwackers - Qirkz In The Hunter
Hell Rips The Hamo Vol. III ft. Reaver, Acrolysis, Devoid Altar, Heathenspawn, Death Feeder - Hamilton Station Hotel
Herd Immunity - Jewells Tavern
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, with The Dustys - Royal Oak Hotel
A Kind of Hush The Magic of Karen Carpenter - Civic Theatre
Rod Coote - King Street Warehouse
Hank Dank & The Hot Ones, with Andy Abra - Grand Junction Hotel
Playlunch, with Late November, Heterochromia - Hamilton Station Hotel
Legends of Las Vegas ft. Ty Penshorn & Atalie Wilmoth - Lizotte's
Yaron Hallis - Qirkz In The Hunter
