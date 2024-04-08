Newcastle Herald
Teen's damages claim over 'Riding for the Disabled' fall in school time

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
A saddle cloth at the riding for the disabled facility at Raymond Terrace. Picture by Peter Stoop
A saddle cloth at the riding for the disabled facility at Raymond Terrace. Picture by Peter Stoop

A GIRL who lives with an intellectual disability who lost her ability to walk after falling from a horse during a school trip is suing the riding school as well as the NSW Department of Education.

