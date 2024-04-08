One man dead, second man arrested as police comb scene at Raymond Terrace

ONE man has died and a second man is in police custody after an assault in Raymond Terrace overnight.
Just before 2am on Tuesday April 9, emergency services were called to Cambridge Avenue, following reports a man was found with serious head injuries.
Police have been told the injured man was involved in an altercation when he was reportedly assaulted.
Paramedics treated the 38-year-old man but he could not be saved and died at the scene.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man nearby.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station before being transferred to Maitland Hospital for assessment.
A crime scene has been established and police remain at the scene investigating the circumstances leading up to the man's death.
More details to come. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
