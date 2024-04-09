Red Devils celebrate two of the region's champion footballers

THE Wallsend Red Devils are alive and kicking.
That is the message from a group of passionate supporters.
The Red Devils, formed in 1887 and believed to be Newcastle's oldest continuous football club, were on the verge of withdrawing from the Northern NSW Football League One competition.
However, the decision was reversed and a working group is now undertaking measures to ensure the club's survival.
Coached by Chris Gallagher, Wallsend, who have produced 19 Socceroos, have recorded one win - a 4-0 triumph over South Cardiff.
A fundraiser at the Newcastle Harness Racing Meeting on Friday night was the first of several events planned.
Organised by the Red Devils Old Boys, the night also celebrated two of the region's best, Ray Baartz and Col Curran, who were part of the famous 1974 Socceroos.
It is the 50 year anniversary of the Socceroos appearance at a World Cup in Germany. Baartz cruelly had his career 48-game international career ended when on the end of a brutal karate chop from a Uruguayan player in a friendly in the lead up to the Cup. The attack left Baartz partially paralysed for a period.
Fellow Socceroo Graham Jennings and New Zealand international Clint Gosling were also special guest.
The harness meeting was washed out due to torrential rain but the fundraiser went ahead.
Wallsend are away to Kahibah on Sunday.
